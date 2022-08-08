Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Knife-wielding man who broke into police station jailed

Craig Hodson, 36, of Doncaster, claimed he had a bounty on his head and broke into the station to seek help.

Neil Lancefield
Monday 08 August 2022 13:11
British Transport Police officers (Anthony Devlin/PA)
British Transport Police officers (Anthony Devlin/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man who broke into a police station carrying a seven-inch knife has been jailed.

Craig Hodson, 36, of Wells Road, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, was found hiding in a chief inspector’s office at the city’s British Transport Police (BTP) station, according to the force.

BTP said officers in the station were alerted by “a banging sound”.

Craig Hodson, 36, of Wells Road, Doncaster, South Yorkshire was handed a 25-week prison sentence (British Transport Police/PA)

There was “extensive damage” to exterior and interior doors, and an attempt had been made to cut a security cable attached to a police laptop.

CCTV footage showed Hodson “waving a seven-inch knife around as he approached the station”, according to BTP.

The knife was found hidden behind a wardrobe in the chief inspector’s office.

During police interviews, Hodson claimed he had a bounty on his head and broke into the station to hide and seek help.

Why he chose not to contact the police in a more orthodox manner remains a mystery

Pc Peter Hogg

He was handed a 25-week prison sentence at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on July 28 after pleading guilty to burglary and possessing a knife, BTP said.

Investigating officer Pc Peter Hogg said: “Hodson claimed he was carrying the knife for protection and broke into the police station to find a place of safety.

“Why he chose not to contact the police in a more orthodox manner remains a mystery, although the fact that office equipment had been tampered with and damaged renders this excuse somewhat unbelievable.

“If you need to contact us you can call 0300 405040, text us on 61016 or, if you’re at a station, ring the bell at the police station. In an emergency always call 999.

“I would not recommend forcibly entering the station unless you’re prepared to pay the consequences with a jail term.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in