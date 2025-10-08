British Transport Police officer convicted after putting teenage girl in a headlock

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A British Transport Police (BTP) officer has been found guilty of assaulting a 15-year-old girl after putting her in a headlock while detaining her at a railway station.

Pc Adrian Young, who is attached to the London Overground Tasking Team, was convicted following a trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The 48-year-old will be sentenced on November 13.

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) spokesman said: “The court heard that on September 22, 2024, BTP officers responded to a request for assistance from railway staff after a child pushed their way through ticket barriers at Camden Road overground station.

“After Pc Young approached the child, CCTV footage showed the officer restraining her by placing her in a headlock.

“The child remained in a headlock for approximately 30 seconds before Pc Young pushed her back through the ticket barrier and placed his hand around her throat while pushing her up against a ticket machine.

“Pc Young handcuffed and arrested the child, and she was later de-arrested at the scene.”

open image in gallery The incident took place at Camden Road overground station ( Alamy/PA )

Emily Barry, IOPC director, said: “All police officers are trained to use force that is necessary, proportionate and reasonable in the circumstances.

“On this occasion, there was no lawful reason for the force used by Pc Young, which could have resulted in serious injuries, particularly as he was dealing with a child who was considerably smaller than him.

“The incident was witnessed by several members of the public who expressed concerns at the scene about the officer’s actions, with one of the witnesses making a complaint to BTP that ultimately led to us carrying out an independent investigation.

“This shows that the public can have confidence in the police complaints system and that the IOPC will hold officers to account for their actions, with Pc Young now convicted of a criminal offence.”

The IOPC spokesman added that Young would also face a gross misconduct hearing with BTP for allegedly breaching the police standards of professional behaviour.