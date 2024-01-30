For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A nine-year-old boy has died after being seen walking with a man looking “unwell” in the street of a quiet, harbour town.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for locals who tried to speak to the boy who was later found dying at a nearby house in Brixham at 6.20pm on Sunday.

The child was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead, sparking a child neglect investigation.

His next of kin have been informed, police said.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and remains in custody.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Jen Rose said: “I’m appealing to hear from for anyone who was in Drew Street, Penn Lane, Castor Road, Greenswood Road and Bolton Street between 5pm and 7pm and may have witnessed the incident.

“We believe that there were members of the public who attempted to speak to the man and child.

“I’d urge anyone who hasn’t yet spoken to police, anyone who has footage of any kind, including dashcam, mobile phone and doorbell footage to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 580 of 28 January.