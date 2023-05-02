Woman stabbed to death near Brixton O2 Academy in broad daylight

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman thought to be in her thirties was stabbed to death in broad daylight near Brixton O2 Academy on Monday afternoon.

Police launched an “urgent” investigation after the Bank Holiday horror attack shortly after 4pm on Stockwell Park Walk, Brixton.

A Met Police spokesperson said the victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed.

Police have taped off the area as a crime scene, while a blue tent has been erected following the stabbing.

Have you been affected by this story? If so, email thomas.kingsley@independent.co.uk

“Officers, paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended,” said the spokesperson.

“A woman, believed to be aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s family have been informed; they will be supported by specialist officers.

“A number of roads have been closed as officers work at the scene.”

Detectives said enquiries were ongoing.

Natasha Jordan, who works at Live True London on Brixton Road, told the Standard: “There were loads of police cars and ambulances that came.

“Loads of police were walking up and down the road because there’s a police station right near here.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 4.04pm on Monday, 1 May to reports of a stabbing in Stockwell Park Walk, SW9.

“Officers, paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

“A woman, believed to be aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman's family have been informed; they will be supported by specialist officers.

“A number of roads have been closed as officers work at the scene.

“There has been no arrest at this early stage.”

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4728/01May. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.