A teenage serial rapist dubbed the “Brixton R Kelly” has been jailed for 12 years after committing a three-year campaign of sexual violence against six young women.

Kevarnie Queen, 19, was convicted in August, following a trial at Inner London Crown Court, of 22 counts of rape committed between 2019 and 2022.

Queen was 15-years-old during much of his offending and all the complainants were under the age of 18.

One of them told of how she “lost her innocence, her voice and her integrity” as a result of Queen’s actions, the court heard.

Judge Usha Karu, Honorary Recorder of Southwark, handed Queen an extended sentence of 16 years on Monday.

They have all been severely traumatised by the events Judge Usha Karu

The longest he will remain in detention at a young offenders’ institution is 12 years, after which he will be on extended licence for four years.

The teenager could be seen with tear tracks on his face as he left the dock.

Referring to the complainants, the judge said: “They have all been severely traumatised by the events. Given their youth this is likely to be long lasting.”

The defendant was likened on social media to American R&B singer R Kelly, who was sentenced in February to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex.

Queen met all but one of the complainants through Snapchat where he would “flatter and groom them” before arranging to meet, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Queen has clearly demonstrated he saw these young girls’ existence purely for his own satisfaction Laura Devitt, Crown Prosecution Service

The CPS described him as a “prolific sexual predator” who had “no regard for his victims”.

He was arrested in April 2020 and then again in June and August 2022 on suspicion of various counts of rape which he denied, claiming the women were all lying and were part of a hate campaign against him.

Following his conviction in August, Laura Devitt, senior crown prosecutor from the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit in London South, commended the “immense bravery and mental fortitude” of the victims to come forward.

“Queen has clearly demonstrated he saw these young girls’ existence purely for his own satisfaction”, she said.

“Queen claimed he was a ‘player’ and knew how to make girls like him and that any activity was consensual.

“His misogynistic and deplorable actions have now been exposed for what they are, and these convictions ensure no further women are caused further irreparable harm at his hands.”