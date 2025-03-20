Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing in Brixton

Police rushed to Brixton Road, Brixton, where a man in his 30s died after a stabbing on Thursday morning

Alexander Butler
Thursday 20 March 2025 09:25 GMT
The man was stabbed in Brixton in the early hours of Thursday morning
The man was stabbed in Brixton in the early hours of Thursday morning (Google Images)

A man in his 30s has died after a stabbing in south London in the early hours of Thursday morning, the Met Police said.

The victim, who has not been identified, died on Brixton Road, Brixton, after police and ambulances rushed to the scene at around 5.10am.

Police arrested a man on suspicion of murder and a crime scene remains in place as investigations are carried out.

A Met Police spokesperson said a murder investigation is now underway. “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended but despite their efforts the man, believed aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His next of kin has been informed. Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD843/20Mar.

“You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

This is a breaking news story. More follows...

