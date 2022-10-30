Jump to content

Brixton shooting: Two men dead after gunfire on south London street

Local residents reported that 12 gunshots were fired

Lamiat Sabin
Sunday 30 October 2022 23:23
Police have yet to make any arrests

Two men died in the Brixton area of south London at the scene of a suspected shooting.

Police, firearms officers, paramedics, and an air ambulance were called to Railton Road on Sunday just before 8pm.

Gunshots were heard in the residential area where two men were found injured, the Metropolitan Police was told.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene, despite emergency services’ efforts to save them.

The nature of the deceased’s injuries has yet to be confirmed at this time and their next of kin has yet to be informed.

Police say they are awaiting formal identification of the victims, and that post-mortems will be held in due course.

A car has been pictured at the scene with its bonnet completely destroyed and the windshield smashed.

An eyewitness told Sky News they saw emergency services giving CPR to a person on the ground.

Local resident Sebastian Morrison told news site MyLondon that residents had reported hearing 12 gunshots and that gunfire was “exchanged between a pair on a moped and people in a car”.

No arrests have yet been made and enquiries continue, police said.

A number of roads in the area are closed and crime scenes are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 6166/30Oct. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

