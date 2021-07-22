Man dies after stabbing near Brixton station in south London

A man has died after being stabbed near Brixton underground tube station.

Police were called after reports of an assault and found a man, believed to be in his 20s, suffering from a stab wound.

Despite the efforts of the London Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance Service, the man was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday at 8.45pm.

His next of kin have been informed. Formal identification has not taken place and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Police said a man was arrested nearby on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been informed.