Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A man has been charged after dozens of dead animals and birds were dumped outside a shop in a picturesque village.

Among the animals left outside Broughton Community Shop in High Street, Broughton, Hampshire, on March 15 were 50 dead hares, a kestrel and a barn owl.

Hampshire Police have charged James Kempster, 37, of Marchwood Road, Totton, Southampton, with possessing wild birds and criminal damage.

He will appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on September 10.

A police spokesman said: “A man has been charged in connection with an incident in which dead animals were left outside a shop in Broughton.

“James Kempster, 37, of Marchwood Road in Totton, has been charged with possessing live/dead Schedule 1 wild bird or its parts, possessing live/dead non-Schedule 1 wild bird or parts, and criminal damage.

“On the morning of March 15 this year, police received reports that around 50 dead hares, a kestrel and a barn owl were found outside Broughton Community Shop in High Street.

“Officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s country watch team have been investigating the incident alongside the criminal investigation department, which has now resulted in these charges.

“Kempster is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday 10 September.”