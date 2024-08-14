Jump to content

Man charged after 50 dead hares, a kestrel and a barn owl dumped outside community shop

Police have charged James Kempster, 37, with possessing wild birds and criminal damage

Ben Mitchell
Wednesday 14 August 2024 08:49
Broughton Community Shop
Broughton Community Shop (Google Maps)

A man has been charged after dozens of dead animals and birds were dumped outside a shop in a picturesque village.

Among the animals left outside Broughton Community Shop in High Street, Broughton, Hampshire, on March 15 were 50 dead hares, a kestrel and a barn owl.

Hampshire Police have charged James Kempster, 37, of Marchwood Road, Totton, Southampton, with possessing wild birds and criminal damage.

He will appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on September 10.

A police spokesman said: “A man has been charged in connection with an incident in which dead animals were left outside a shop in Broughton.

“James Kempster, 37, of Marchwood Road in Totton, has been charged with possessing live/dead Schedule 1 wild bird or its parts, possessing live/dead non-Schedule 1 wild bird or parts, and criminal damage.

“On the morning of March 15 this year, police received reports that around 50 dead hares, a kestrel and a barn owl were found outside Broughton Community Shop in High Street.

“Officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s country watch team have been investigating the incident alongside the criminal investigation department, which has now resulted in these charges.

“Kempster is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday 10 September.”

