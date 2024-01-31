Crossbow-wielding man shot dead by police in Southwark was a convicted stalker

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man shot dead by armed police after breaking into a home while armed with a crossbow was a convicted stalker who was banned from entering the road where he was killed.

Bryce Hodgson was killed when officers opened fire at the address in Southwark, South London, in the early hours of Tuesday.

It has emerged that the 30-year-old was a convicted stalker who was under a five-year restraining order that banned him from entering Bywater Place in Surrey Quays, Rotherhithe, where the shooting happening.

In July last year, he was convicted of stalking after entering a woman’s bedroom without her consent, texting her to demand she open her door, and describing vivid sexual fantasies to her, between January and April last year.

Bryce Hodgson was shot dead by police after breaking into a home in Southwark (Supplied)

On Tuesday morning, Hodgson, who has served a suspended sentence, was seen wearing body armour and carrying a crossbow before he was shot by police. Officers found crossbows, a knife, a sword and hatchet at the scene.

According to the Daily Mirror, neighbours described Hodgson as “a dark horse” who appeared to be nervy.

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the shooting, which is standard when there is a police fatality.

IPOC regional director Mel Palmer said: “Given a man has died after being shot by police, our role is to independently investigate all of the circumstances surrounding this incident including the actions and decisions taken by the police.

“We appreciate that the community will want answers quickly and our investigators are working hard to establish the facts and piece together what occurred.”

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist, who has overall responsibility for firearms, said he “firmly” believes police actions “prevented further loss of life”.

He added: “The first unarmed officers knew they were arriving on scene to reports of a man armed with weapons and threatening to harm people inside an address. The officers knew there were people inside and had genuine fears for their safety.

“Armed officers were called and attempted to get the man to surrender. They entered the property and shots were fired. I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of all our officers who responded and thank all the emergency service staff involved.”

The Independent reported how armed officers were heardin shouting “Withdraw, get out of the house” in a standoff at the front door to the house at around 4.55am on Tuesday.

Others shouted “Everyone fall back now” as they ordered the firearms unit to find positions of cover. One negotiator appeared to order the suspect to come away from the door seconds before he was shot dead.

He was given first aid but died at the scene, while two occupants in the building received minor injuries.

One neighbour said: “I heard ‘bang, bang’, it must have been the gunshots. I looked at the clock it was just before 5am. Then I could hear police radios crackling.

“I looked out and could see his body. It was horrible. I couldn’t see any weapons or a crossbow. The police were really struggling to put up the tent around him. I didn’t want my son to see.”