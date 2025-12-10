For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been found guilty of murdering his former partner’s sister and her three children in a house fire in Bradford.

Sharaz Ali, 40, was convicted at Doncaster Crown Court of murdering Bryonie Gawith and her children Denisty, nine, Oscar, five, and Aubree Birtle, 22 months.

He was also convicted of attempting to murder his former partner, Bryonie’s sister Antonia Gawith.

Calum Sunderland, 26, was found guilty of the manslaughter of Bryonie and the three children, but not guilty of murder.

He was also cleared of attempted murder, alongside an alternative count of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to Antonia.

More follows...