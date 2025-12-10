Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man guilty of murdering ex-partner’s sister and her three children in Bradford house fire

Sharaz Ali’s youngest victim was just 22 months old

PA Reporter
Wednesday 10 December 2025 12:13 GMT
Bryonie Gawith and her children Denisty, nine, Oscar, five, and Aubree, one
Bryonie Gawith and her children Denisty, nine, Oscar, five, and Aubree, one (Facebook)

A man has been found guilty of murdering his former partner’s sister and her three children in a house fire in Bradford.

Sharaz Ali, 40, was convicted at Doncaster Crown Court of murdering Bryonie Gawith and her children Denisty, nine, Oscar, five, and Aubree Birtle, 22 months.

He was also convicted of attempting to murder his former partner, Bryonie’s sister Antonia Gawith.

Calum Sunderland, 26, was found guilty of the manslaughter of Bryonie and the three children, but not guilty of murder.

He was also cleared of attempted murder, alongside an alternative count of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to Antonia.

More follows...

