Man, 33, ‘scaled fence at Buckingham Palace days after being arrested there’

Daniel Brydges, 33, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday accused of twice trespassing at the Queen’s home last December.

Henry Vaughan
Wednesday 13 July 2022 12:53
A man climbed the fence into the grounds of Buckingham Palace four days after being arrested at the royal residence, a court has heard (PA)
A man climbed the fence into the grounds of Buckingham Palace four days after being arrested at the royal residence, a court has been told.

Daniel Brydges, 33, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday accused of twice trespassing at the Queen’s home last December.

He is accused of entering the grounds of Buckingham Palace and damaging the barbed wire fence that surrounds it on December 18.

Prosecutor Mukaddisa Bokhari said: “He’s then gone again, even though he’s on a bail condition not to attend, and directly breached the conditions by climbing the fence into Buckingham Palace only four days after the original offence.”

The Queen was not at Buckingham Palace at the time of the alleged offences (Buckingham Palace/PA)
The Queen was at Windsor Castle at the time of the alleged offences.

Brydges appeared in the dock, wearing glasses, a dark suit and white shirt, and spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address in Portsmouth, Hampshire.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of trespassing at Buckingham Palace on December 18 and 22 last year and a further charge of criminal damage on December 18.

Defending, Rajesh Bhamm, said Brydges has a “quite serious mental health background”, with a psychiatric report set to be prepared.

District Judge Briony Clarke granted Brydges bail on the condition he does not attend any royal palace or royal residence ahead of his next hearing at the same court on October 12.

