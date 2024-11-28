For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Three Bulgarians were paid significant sums to conduct surveillance on a string of targets as part of a sophisticated Russian spy ring operating from the UK, a court heard.

Katrin Ivanova, 33, Vanya Gaberova, 30, and Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, 39, are accused of conspiring with a Russian agent to pass information to the country for nearly three years.

The Old Bailey heard members of the spy ring were “sophisticated” and carried out surveillance on individuals and places, creating false identities and using “advanced technology” to acquire information.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said they obtained imagery and compiled detailed reports on their targets, and their activity caused “obvious and inevitable prejudice to the safety and interests of the UK”.

“The defendants were sophisticated in their methodology; carrying out surveillance activity of individuals and places; manufacturing and using false identities and deploying advanced technology to acquire information,” Ms Morgan said as she opened the Crown’s case against the trio on Thursday.

The crown alleges they were paid significant sums of money for their actions. “They all knew why they were being tasked to conduct the operations. Their activity was being undertaken for the direct or indirect benefit of Russia,” she said.

The spying activities allegedly included locations in London, Vienna, Valencia, Montenegro and Stuttgart.

At the time of the alleged offences, Mr Ivanchev was living in Acton, west London, Ms Ivanova was living in Harrow, north-west London, and Ms Gaberova in Euston, north London.

The jury heard on Thursday two other members of the ring, Orlin Roussev and Biser Dzhambazo, have already pleaded guilty to the espionage charges.

But Ms Ivanova, Ms Gaberova, and Mr Ivanchev each deny the charge of conspiracy to spy between August 30 2020 and February 8 2023.

Ms Ivanova has denied a second charge of possession of false identity documents with improper intention under section 4 of the Identity Documents Act 2010.

The trial, scheduled to last until February, continues.