Tanks containing ‘large quantity of cattle semen’ stolen in burglary

Two bull semen tanks of ‘significant value’ used for artificial insemination have been stolen from a property.

The burglary took place last week some time between 4pm on Saturday 21 October and 1pm Monday 23 October from the Ballyness Road area of Clogher, Northern Ireland.

The tanks are described by police as of ‘significant value’, with some containers of prize-winning semen being sold for up to £2,000, report the BBC.

Inspector McNeill said: “It was reported to police that the two tanks, which contained a large quantity of cattle semen were stolen after entry was gained to an outbuilding in the area.

“The stolen tanks and contents were of significant value, and at this time, our enquiries are ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding this theft.

The theft has started the farming community who have commented on the dangers of handling nitrous oxide.

The semen is stored in cryogenic storage - cylinders cooled to freezing temperatures using nitrous oxide- which are usually only handled by trained and registered professionals, one farmer told the BBC.

Cattle production is a lucrative industry and farmers have to sustain rare and sometimes irreplaceable genetics whilst storing the semen.

“I would encourage anyone who may have this type of equipment, or who works in this industry, to be vigilant against this type of crime, particularly over the darker winter nights.

“Please review the security you have around your property and ensure any cameras are placed at entry points, where access might be gained.”

Police urge people who may have information including dashcam, CCTV or other footage to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1024 of 23/10/23.