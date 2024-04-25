Bully dog found beheaded, burnt and cut into pieces near children’s playground

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A bully dog has been discovered with its spine sawn in half in a north London park.

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after the gruesome discovery was made by a dog walker in Lordship Recreation Ground near Tottenham at around 9am on Tuesday morning.

The animal welfare charity said that the bully breed dog had been cut into several pieces, mutilated and beheaded and had been set on fire.

Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Lee Ricketts said: “This was a really distressing discovery. The dog’s body had been cut up into several pieces, all their limbs had been removed, their head cut off and their spine appeared to have been sawn in half.

“It is believed someone had attempted to burn the remains as parts of the dog had been burned along with the grass around it and there was a smell of burnt fuel.”

The body of the dog was found close to the Walpole Road South Gate and could have been carried through there with difficulty, or potentially driven to the location on the Monday evening of 22 April or early morning on Tuesday.

“I examined the body but at this moment there is no obvious indication of how the dog died. It was very clear that it had taken a considerable amount of time and effort to cut up and transport the body to the park,” he said.

The RSPCA said that they were called to a beating incident of a large tan bull breed dog which occurred between two benches at the Lordship Lane entrance of the park at 4.20pm on 17 April.

They are currently unsure if both incidents are related, but are appealing for information from the public.

Anyone with information about the dog or the beating incident should contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018.

