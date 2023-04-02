Masked gang break into homes and spray victims with chemicals in string of attacks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Masked gangs have broken into homes and sprayed victims with a corrosive substance in a string of attacks in London.

Five similar break-ins have been reported in the capital’s northwest over the final three nights of March in what the Metropolitan Police believe are linked attacks.

Residents have been advised “to be vigilant but not alarmed”, keeping doors locked and windows closed overnight as detectives work “around the clock” to identify the group.

Police were first called just before 11.15pm on Wednesday to Highfield Avenue, near Brent Cross, where four men forced entry into a property before threatening the resident – a woman in her 40s – with a knife and throwing an unknown substance towards her.

Just over 25 minutes later, police were alerted to an incident in Flamsted, Harrow, in which four men broke into a home and stole jewellery. There were no reports of any injuries.

The following night, shortly before 11pm, another burglary was reported at a house on Lady Margaret Road in Southall, during which four men broke in armed with a knife and screwdriver.

They stole a safe containing cash and jewellery and sprayed a corrosive liquid into the face of a man in his 70s who was at the address. He was taken to hospital with facial injuries which were later assessed to be not life-threatening or life-changing, police said.

The fourth burglary took place the following night on Harrowdene Road at around 8.45pm, in which four men forced entry into the property and threatened its occupant with a liquid. Jewellery and other items were stolen before the group fled, and no one was injured.

Some 25 minutes later, police were called to Greenford Road, where a group of men broke into a home and assaulted three women – two in their 20s and one in her 60s – with a corrosive substance, according to Scotland Yard.

The three women were hospitalised with injuries assessed not to be life-threatening or life-changing, the force said.

“Local people have been rightly concerned following a number of incidents that have been reported online and on social media. We of course share that concern,” said Detective Sergeant Huss Ahmed. “We can confirm we are treating five incidents across Harrow and Ealing as linked.

“We are advising local people to be vigilant but not alarmed – stay alert to your surroundings at night, keep doors locked and windows closed, and monitor any doorbell and security camera systems to check on any suspicious activity.

“If you have information, video or images that you think could help us, it is vital that you report it to us immediately so that we can track down and arrest the people responsible.”

The suspects have been described as being dressed in dark clothing and wearing balaclavas and gloves. They are believed to have fled in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, ref CAD8586/30Mar, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.