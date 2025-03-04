Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man electrocuted during suspected burglary

The incident caused a brief power cut for over 1,000 homes

Holly Evans
Tuesday 04 March 2025 18:59 GMT
Police found the man after responding to reports of a suspected burglary (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police found the man after responding to reports of a suspected burglary (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

A man is believed to have been fatally electrocuted during the course of a suspected burglary at a derelict industrial site in West Yorkshire.

Police were called to Moor Top in Drighlington, near Leeds, shortly after 6am on Monday to reports of an ongoing burglary.

However, upon arriving West Yorkshire Police said a 29-year-old man was found dead within a building at the scene. Ambulance staff also attended the scene after receiving a report about a man being electrocuted.

A 17-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of burglary, was released on bail pending further inquiries, the force said earlier.

The scene was cordoned off while an investigation and assessment of the area took place, but was made safe on Monday afternoon.

The incident caused a brief power cut for more than a thousand nearby homes, Northern Powergrid said.

A spokesperson for the firm said: "Power to 1,504 customers was interrupted at 08:27 GMT, and our engineers were on site within 30 mins.

"All customers had their power restored by 09:41 GMT.

"We thank our customers for their patience whilst we worked as quickly and as safely as possible to restore their power."

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in