Man electrocuted during suspected burglary

A man is believed to have been fatally electrocuted during the course of a suspected burglary at a derelict industrial site in West Yorkshire.

Police were called to Moor Top in Drighlington, near Leeds, shortly after 6am on Monday to reports of an ongoing burglary.

However, upon arriving West Yorkshire Police said a 29-year-old man was found dead within a building at the scene. Ambulance staff also attended the scene after receiving a report about a man being electrocuted.

A 17-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of burglary, was released on bail pending further inquiries, the force said earlier.

The scene was cordoned off while an investigation and assessment of the area took place, but was made safe on Monday afternoon.

The incident caused a brief power cut for more than a thousand nearby homes, Northern Powergrid said.

A spokesperson for the firm said: "Power to 1,504 customers was interrupted at 08:27 GMT, and our engineers were on site within 30 mins.

"All customers had their power restored by 09:41 GMT.

"We thank our customers for their patience whilst we worked as quickly and as safely as possible to restore their power."