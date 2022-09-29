Anti-burglary expert jailed for burglary

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A burglar who set up a business telling homeowners how to protect their homes is back in prison for burglary.

Sam Edwards, 28, launched Sam’s Burglary Prevention in 2019 to give locals tips on how to avoid being targeted by thieves.

He said at the time he had turned his back on crime, and also claimed to have stolen some £20m of goods

But the father of one has been jailed after he admitted 11 counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary in April 2022.

He has now been sentenced to three years and five months behind bars.

He stole “high value” jewellery from Berkshire homes during a seven-month crime spree between September 2021 and March 2022.

Police said Edwards also stole irreplaceable items of “high sentimental value” and he was arrested following a joint investigation between Surrey Police and Thames Valley Police.

Edwards, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to three years and five months’ imprisonment following a hearing at Reading Crown Court in April.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Steven Baggaley of Thames Valley Police, said: “Edwards has broken into 11 properties and attempted to break into a further one. He stole not only items of high monetary value but also high sentimental value which cannot be replaced.

“A home is somewhere that you should feel safe and Edwards has breached this, making his victims feel vulnerable and unsafe. The defendant has now three years and five months to reflect on his actions.

“This was a joint investigation between TVP and Surrey and officers will work relentlessly to pursue suspects and bring offenders to justice for these type of offences and are committed to keeping our communities safe.”

He set up his own business called Sam’s Burglary Prevention in September 2019 offering his services to those looking to tighten up their home security.

For £20 an hour, homeowners could receive his top tips which included double bolting doors, putting keyless car entry cards in the microwave, and having specific alarm systems.

He said at the time: “People can trust me because I’ve done this for a living, I know what I’m talking about. I can give the vulnerable peace of mind.

“So far I’ve only had four or five customers, two of them had been robbed already and one had some valuables that they would rather keep hold of.”

