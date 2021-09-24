Man denies launching terror attack at Marks and Spencer in Burnley

A man has denied launching a terror attack in a branch of Marks and Spencer in Burnley.

Munawar Hussain, 57, allegedly stabbed two women in the shop on 2 December, hours after coronavirus restrictions were eased in England to allow all retailers to reopen.

A member of staff, in her 40s, and member of the public, in her 60s, were treated for their injuries in hospital.

Mr Hussain pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder during a hearing at Manchester Crown Court on Friday.

Judge Nicholas Dean QC, the recorder of Manchester, said: “Although the allegations are of attempted murder rather than a terror offence, by reason of the alleged motivation or reasons it is said the defendant acted as he did, this is a case that falls within the definition set out in the Terrorism Act 2000.”

Mr Hussain appeared in court via a video-link from a hospital where he is being detained, and spoke through an interpreter.

When asked to enter a plea, he told the court: “I did not attempt to murder them.”

Judge Dean remanded the defendant, of Lancashire, in custody ahead of a hearing on 21 January.

The trial is expected to start at Manchester Crown Court on 31 January.