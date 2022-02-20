Three men have been arrested following a fatal stabbing outside a tube station in northwest London this week.

The Metropolitan Police believe Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi, 28, to be the victim of the incident on Watling Avenue, Burnt Oak, Edgware - but still await formal identification.

Officers were called to the scene at around 5pm on Friday to reports of a stabbing.

The force and London Ambulance Service attended the scene where they discovered a man, thought to be in his 20s, with stab wounds. Despite efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a post-mortem examination at Northwick Park Hospital on Saturday, officers found the cause of death to be stab wounds to the chest.

Three males, aged 16, 18 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, leading the investigation, said: “Muhamoud lived with his mother in Barnet. My officers met with her today and she will be supported by specialist Met officers throughout the unimaginably difficult days and months ahead.

“I have assured her of my total commitment to ensuring that whoever was responsible for this senseless killing will be brought to justice.”

Police are continuing to appeal for information and for witnesses to come forward with regards to the incident, he added.

“We have already received a good deal of information from local people, but it is important that anyone who has yet to speak with us makes contact to share what they know,” he said

“I also need to see any footage that may have been captured from phones, dashcams or other devices. If you have such material, please get in touch.”

If you have information which you would like to share with police, please call 101 and quote 5579/18FEB.

You can also speak 100 per cent anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.