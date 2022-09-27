For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A League One footballer has appeared in court to deny three counts of rape.

Burton Albion defender Williams Kokolo, 22, stands accused of offences which are all alleged to have been committed in the Birmingham area on the same day in February.

He appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday for a 15-minute hearing, where he spoke only to enter pleas and confirm his name.

The French-born football player, who signed for Burton from Middlesbrough in January, appeared in court wearing a blue suit and tie.

French-born player is accused of committing the alleged offences in Birmingham on the same day in February (Jacob King/PA)

Rachel Brand KC, Kokolo’s barrister, said: “We’re anxious this case is dealt with as soon as possible.”

Judge Paul Farrer KC told Ms Brand he would fix the trial date, expected to last up to three days, for June next year, but would try to bring the date forward “at an earlier time” if court time allowed.

Kokolo, of Clay Street, Burton, was conditionally bailed to appear back at the same court on 5 June 2023.

Kokolo signed for Burton Albion from Middlesbrough in January (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

At the time he was charged, Kokolo’s club said in a statement: “Burton Albion is fully aware of the charges that have been made against one of our players and the club has spoken to the player and his legal representatives.

“As this is an ongoing legal process, the club is unable to make any further comment until legal proceedings are concluded.”

Additional reporting by Press Association