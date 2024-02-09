For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 17-year-old boy has died while at work on an industrial estate in Greater Manchester.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police were called to the incident at a business premises in Tile Street, Bury, on Thursday morning.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 41-year-old man and a 36-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. The older man has also been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

The boy’s death has also triggered an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which will work with the force to establish what happened.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called to reports of concerns for welfare at a business premises on Tile Street, Bury. It was established that a 17-year-old boy was involved in a workplace accident and despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“A joint investigation between GMP Bury CID and the Health and Safety Executive has been launched to make enquiries into the circumstances that led to the boy’s death. Enquiries are ongoing at this stage.”

HSE inspector Lisa Bailey said: “We are aware of an incident and currently making enquiries alongside Greater Manchester Police.”

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service confirmed it was also called out to the incident.

Tile Street is a a short cul-de-sac of businesses off Birch Street close to Bury town centre.

A worker at a nearby scrapyard told the Manchester Evening News: “An ambulance tried coming into the yard. They said apparently somebody had been hurt. Loads of police came and we took them down there.”