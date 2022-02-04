Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape and murder following the death of a 36-year-old woman in Greater Manchester.

The trio – aged 61, 52 and 32 – were detained after the woman, who has not yet been named, died shortly after being rushed hospital in Bury on Wednesday night.

Detective superintendent Kate Atton, of Greater Manchester Police, said she was aware the incident had left the community “shocked and…worried”.

She said: “I would like to reassure them that we have a dedicated team of detectives investigating and following up various lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around this lady’s death.

"High visibility patrols and officers will be in the area and available to speak to anyone concerned.

"We want to give the lady's family the answers they deserve as they are understandably devastated at the loss and our thoughts remain with them.

“We'd ask anyone with information to come forward."

The force added that the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to previous police contact with the woman.