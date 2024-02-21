For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched a manhunt after a woman was dragged down the stairs of a London bus and attacked after she and her friend rejected the advances of two men.

A group of women were travelling on a bus in Holland Park, in west London, when two men approached them at around 2.50am on 20 January.

The men became abusive when the women turned down their advances, with one 26-year-old victim being dragged down the stairs, off the bus and then assaulted.

Another victim, aged 24, suffered facial injuries in the violent attack.

The Met Police said the women, who were travelling on a N207 bus from Tottenham Court Road, were “enormously distressed by the incident and are affected to this day”.

The force has now released images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the attack.

Anyone with information on the males pictured is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.