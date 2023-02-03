Jump to content

Buxton man in court on explosives charge

The judge said the case would be transferred to Manchester Crown Court.

Emily Pennink
Friday 03 February 2023 16:23
Court sketch of David Bodill (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court sketch of David Bodill (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of having an explosive substance.

David Bodill, 28, of Buxton, Derbyshire, is charged with an offence contrary to the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

It is alleged that on March 2 2020 he knowingly had an explosive substance in circumstances giving rise to the suspicion he did not have it for a lawful reason.

The substance was detailed on the charge as potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, sulphur, carbon, charcoal, hydrochloride bleach and acetone.

On Friday, Bodill appeared via video link for a preliminary hearing before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker.

The judge said the case would be transferred to Manchester Crown Court.

A plea hearing will take place on June 16 and a provisional two-week trial from August 7.

