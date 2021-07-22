Shocking video footage has emerged of a young woman hurling foul-mouthed and racist abuse at fellow passengers on board train from Essex into London.

The woman, dressed in a purple and white t-shirt, approaches a commuter and calls him a “f***** Algerian c***” before threatening to “knock him out” and “stab him in the f***ing face”.

The British Transport Police said it received a report of a racially-aggravated public order offence on-board a c2c train near West Ham station at 11.31 pm on Friday 16 July and is investigating.

The video of the altercation was posted on Instagram and has received thousands of views.

At one point, the woman, who has a tattoo on her right arm that says ‘Death Before Dishonour’, threatens to stab a man before attempting to headbutt him.

She is also heard abusing the person filming. When he accuses her of racism, she responds: “You don’t know what country I am from, I am half -f****** Kenyan you little b****.”

He says: If you are Kenyan then you should know better.”

“Carry on recording me because I don’t care,” she tells onlookers. “I don’t give a f***. You’re some civilian motherf***** from the middle of Essex.”

British Transport Police is urging more eyewitnesses to come forward.