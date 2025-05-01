Former civil servant, 25, denies lying about being GCHQ intelligence analyst

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former civil servant who allegedly falsely claimed to be a GCHQ intelligence analyst, the Cabinet Office’s “Head of Western Balkans”, and a National Crime Agency chief of staff has denied committing fraud.

Ifthikhar Alam, 25, entered not guilty pleas at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to three counts of fraud by false representation to gain employment.

The former Cabinet Office and National Crime Agency (NCA) employee denied lying about his employment history between October 14 2021 and February 4 2025 by falsely representing he had been employed as an intelligence analyst for GCHQ.

Alam, of Beaulieu Close, Camberwell, south London, also pleaded not guilty to lying about his role and experience gained while working in the Cabinet Office, including about being its “Head of Western Balkans” between February 25 2024 and December 31 2024.

Wearing a white shirt and navy jacket, Alam further denied lying about being chief of staff to the digital, data and technology director and to the technology director and senior manager in the investigatory powers unit for the NCA between January 8 2024 and April 30 2024.

The court heard the allegations centre around his application for the role of deputy director at the Joint Maritime Security Centre, a government body which monitors threats around UK waters.

District Judge Annabel Pilling bailed Alam and he will next appear at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on May 29.