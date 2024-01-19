Man raped girl at Center Parcs after family offered him shelter in their lodge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A rapist preyed on a teenage girl after her family kindly allowed him to stay at their lodge in Center Parcs Sherwood Forest in an “utterly despicable” attack.

Caden Crossley, 29, had been thrown out of his own accommodation by his partner after the pair rowed, and sought sanctuary at the neighbouring lodge.

The victim’s family allowed him to stay yet while they were sleeping, Crossley snuck into his victim’s bedroom and subjected her to a prolonged sexual assault in June 2022.

She was eventually able to raise the alarm and the police were called. Crossley denied having any sexual contact with the schoolgirl, despite being confronted with DNA evidence that proved he was lying.

Ahead of his trial, he eventually pleaded guilty to rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault and has now been handed a 12-year extended sentence.

Crossley, formerly of Leeds, was already serving a five-year jail sentence after he was convicted of firearms offences in March 2023.

The assault occurred at a Center Parcs in Sherwood Forest ( (Alamy/PA))

Upon his release, he will be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order that will restrict his activities and he will remain on the sex offenders register.

Detective Constable Gemma Sidebottom, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Crossley raped and sexually assaulted a child as she slept and has rightly received a very significant jail sentence today.

“His actions that day were utterly despicable and have unsurprisingly had a very significant impact on his victim and her family.

“In subsequent police interviews – including one conducted in jail – Crossley repeatedly denied anything had happened, calling into question the honesty of the victim in his case.

“Even when confronted with incontrovertible DNA evidence of this crime, he carried on lying about what had happened – adding further stress for his victim and her family.

“As his case finally comes to an end, I would like to place on record my thanks to the victim who has shown immense bravery throughout this process.

“I hope this sentence gives her at least some degree of closure.”