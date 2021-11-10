A woman has been arrested after 10-year-old Jack Lis was mauled to death by a dog in Caerphilly, south Wales.

Gwent Police said in a statement that a 28-year-old, from Caerphilly, was questioned on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.

She has since been released on bail.

It comes after Jack was killed at the home of a friend in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, on Monday.

Chief superintendent Mark Hobrough said the Welsh police force was now “looking to identify where any criminal matters have occurred” in the tragic case.

“I understand that there is a lot of interest about this in our communities,” he told reporters after the arrest was made.

But stressing the need for officers to be able to do their jobs properly, Mr Hobrough continued: “It is vital that people are considering the tone and language used in comment posted on social media about the identities of anyone involved in this matter as part of our inquiries.

“As this is a live investigation, such comments may have an impact on our ability to bring anyone found to have committed a criminal offence to justice.”

He added that “work to identify the breed of dog involved is also progressing”.

Flowers with a card reading ‘RIP little one’ are left outside the house where Jack, 10, died (PA)

Police were called to an address in Pentwyn at around 3.50pm on Monday, following reports of a dog attack. The victim, 10-year-old Jack, died at the scene.

Jack was a pupil at Cwm Ifor Primary School, in Caerphilly, with headteacher Gareth Rees saying the whole school community “has been rocked by the tragic events”.

His mother Emma Whitfield also paid tribute to her “beautiful” and “sweet” son on Tuesday.

She wrote on Facebook: “With so much heart break and before close friends and family see his name in the news, I have to announce our beautiful boy Jack was taken so tragically yesterday.

“It was not our dog nor did it happen at our family home. He was out to play.

“We love you so much our sweet sweet boy.”