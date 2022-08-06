Camber Sands ‘murder’: Six people arrested after man dies at holiday park
Victim, 58, reportedly involved in row following end of Premier League football match shown in bar
Six people have been arrested after a man died following an altercation at a holiday park in Sussex.
The incident happened at Parkdean Resorts in Camber Sands, East Sussex, just before 11pm on Friday and involved “a group of people”, police said.
Paramedics attended the scene but “despite the best efforts of paramedics” a 58-year-old man was declared dead shortly after midnight, according to Sussex Police.
His next of kin have been informed.
The victim is said to have got into a row following the end of the opening match of the Premier League season which was being shown in The Showbar at the site, according to The Sun.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police have arrested six people on suspicion of murder following the death of a man at a holiday park in Lydd Road, Camber Sands, in the early hours of Saturday morning.
“Emergency services were called at around 10.50pm on Friday to reports of an altercation involving a group of people.
“Despite the best efforts of paramedics, a 58-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight.
“Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at this time.”
Detective Superintendent Jon Hull said: “Our investigation is at a very early stage, but I would like to reassure the public that this appears to be an isolated incident with no wider risk of harm.
“Officers are now working to establish the full circumstances while the victim’s next of kin are supported by specialist officers.”
Additional reporting by Press Association
