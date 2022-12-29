Man fighting for life after second London shooting in two days

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A young man has been left fighting for his life after a shooting in south east London.

Police found the 20-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds and head injuries on patrol in Camberwell Church Street, Southwark at around 5.40pm on Wednesday afternoon.

He was treated at the scene by London’s Air Ambulance before being airlifted to a south London hospital where he remains in a “critical” condition.

His family have been informed.

Detectives believe the incident is related to reports of gunshots being fired a few minutes earlier just over a mile away in Leontine Close, Peckham.

There are no reports of any other injured person.

There have been no arrests, and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Meanwhile, detectives made an arrest after a 24-year-old woman was shot and wounded in Tottenham on Tuesday.

A 25-year-old man was held on Wednesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He remains in police custody.

The victim, who has not been named, remains in hospital undergoing treatment, but her condition is not believed to be life threatening.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4464/28Dec, or contact Trident (voicemail) on 020 8247 4863.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

