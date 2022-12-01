Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boys accused of stabbing ‘creative and loving’ Jesse Nwokejiobi, 17, to death

Jesse died after being stabbed in the chest near Logan’s Meadow, a reserve next to the River Cam in Cambridge, in the early hours of November 19.

Sam Russell
Thursday 01 December 2022 15:29
Jesse Nwokejiobi was stabbed to death in Cambridge (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)
Jesse Nwokejiobi was stabbed to death in Cambridge (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)
(PA Media)

Two teenage boys have appeared in court charged with murdering a “creative and loving” 17-year-old stabbed in Cambridge.

Jesse Nwokejiobi died at the scene after an attack near Logan’s Meadow, a small reserve next to the River Cam, in the early hours of November 19.

He died from a single stab wound to his chest, post-mortem tests ruled.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of murder at properties in south London on Friday night, Cambridgeshire Police said.

They were taken into custody in Croydon and taken to Cambridgeshire on Saturday morning.

He was a quick learner and did very well at school. He did really well with his GCSEs and we all hoped he would become a medical doctor. I miss him terribly. I will love him forever

Jesse’s father, Henry Nwokejiobi

They were released on bail before being quizzed further on Tuesday evening, police said.

On Wednesday afternoon, both boys were charged with murder, the force said.

The teenagers appeared before Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court for a brief hearing on Thursday.

They spoke to confirm their personal details but were not asked to enter a plea.

Both were remanded into youth detention accommodation and are due to appear before Cambridge Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on Monday.

Jesse’s father, Henry Nwokejiobi, said in an earlier tribute: “Jesse was a good son and at home he was very creative and loving.

“He made jokes, cooked a lot and helped with the chores.

“He was a quick learner and did very well at school. He did really well with his GCSEs and we all hoped he would become a medical doctor.

“I miss him terribly. I will love him forever.”

A man, 44, and woman, 36, from Harston, Cambridgeshire, were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, police said.

They were bailed to return to Parkwood police station in Cambridge on February 28.

Two 14-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy from Cambridgeshire, who were also arrested in connection with the murder, remain on bail to return to Thorpe Wood police station in Peterborough on February 20.

Police have urged anyone with information to pass it on to their major crime unit via their online major incident public portal.

Anyone without internet access can call 101, quoting Operation Helix.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in