Triple killer Kyle Clifford refuses to face victims’ family at sentencing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Triple crossbow and knife killer Kyle Clifford has refused to appear in court to face his victims’ family, as a judge is expected to sentence him to a life behind bars.

Clifford, 26, previously pleaded guilty to murdering his former girlfriend Louise Hunt, her mother Carol Hunt, and her sister Hannah Hunt, and was later convicted of raping Louise in a “violent, sexual act of spite”.

He will be sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday, but the court was told he had again refused to leave his cell at HMP Belmarsh.

Mr Justice Bennathan told the hearing: “The defendant was asked to attend here or on the video link and refused, and I then had an inquiry from Belmarsh as to whether I would order restraints so he should be brought to the video room.

“I have declined on the basis that the idea of a man in a wheelchair being put in restraints and potentially disrupting these proceedings is simply not appropriate or suitable.

“If the defendant lacks the courage to face today, so be it, but I’m conscious part of this morning will be people paying tribute to the three women who died, and I’m not having that disrupted by anything.”

The defendant had attended previous hearings via video link but refused to attend his rape trial.

Prosecutors previously said Clifford became “enraged” when Louise, 25, ended their 18-month relationship, leading him to “carefully” plan the July 9 murders.

Clifford gained access to the family home by deceiving Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, before stabbing her to death in a “brutal knife attack”.

After killing Mrs Hunt, the defendant then “lay in wait” for an hour for Louise to enter the house, before restraining, raping and ultimately murdering her with a crossbow.

He then fatally shot Hannah Hunt, 28, when she returned to the property in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire, after work.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC previously told the court the murders were fuelled by the “violent misogyny promoted” by Andrew Tate after it emerged Clifford searched for the controversial social media influencer’s podcast less than 24 hours before the attacks.

Clifford, of Enfield, north London, will be sentenced for three counts of murder, one of rape, one of false imprisonment and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.