Pensioner denies causing death of baby in pram by careless driving

Shelagh Robertson appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday.

Sam Russell
Wednesday 01 June 2022 11:28
Shelagh Robertson, from Waterbeach, arrives at Cambridge Crown Court (Joe Giddens/PA)
Shelagh Robertson, from Waterbeach, arrives at Cambridge Crown Court (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

A pensioner has denied causing the death of a baby boy, who was in a pram being pushed by his mother, by careless driving.

Shelagh Robertson appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday over the death of five-month-old Louis Thorold, in a crash at Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire, on January 22 last year.

Robertson, 74, pleaded not guilty to the single charge of causing the infant’s death by careless driving.

Chris and Rachael Thorold, parents of baby Louis, arrive at Cambridge Crown Court (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Robertson, of Stables Yard, Waterbeach, is said to have been driving a Mazda 2 car on the A10 at the junction with Car Dyke Road.

The parents of baby Louis, Chris and Rachael Thorold, listened to the hearing from the public gallery.

Mrs Thorold suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Robertson is due to stand trial from August 8, with Judge Mark Bishop releasing her on bail until then.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in