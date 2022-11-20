Three teens arrested after boy, 17, stabbed to death in Cambridge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three teenagers, including two 14-year-olds, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Cambridge.

Police were called to the scene by the ambulance service after a boy was stabbed at around 2.52pm on Saturday near Logan’s Meadow, a small reserve next to the River Cam.

Despite the efforts of emergency workers, the teenager was declared dead at the scene, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said.

One boy, 14, was arrested at his home in Cambridge at about 11.30pm, while another boy of the same age and a 17-year-old boy were arrested at their homes in South Cambridgeshire at around midnight.

All were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Detective Superintendent Carl Foster, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: “We believe there were members of the public at the scene who spoke with paramedics but left before our officers arrived. I am directly appealing for these people to make contact with us please.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.”

The boy was stabbed at around 2.52pm near Logan’s Meadow on Saturday (Google Maps)

He earlier said police believed the attack was targeted.

Launching a murder investigation into the 17-year-old’s death on Saturday, he said: “While we are unable to confirm the cause of death until a post-mortem examination has been conducted, we believe the boy was stabbed in a targeted attack.

Anyone with any information has been urged to contact police on 101.