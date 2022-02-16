Former police officer denies sexually assaulting woman
Benjamin Mace, formerly of Cambridgeshire Police, was appearing before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.
A former police officer has denied sexually assaulting a woman who he is said to have met on a dating app.
Benjamin Mace, previously of Cambridgeshire Police, wore a suit as he appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
The 38-year-old, of Palmerston Road, Woodston, Peterborough, indicated a plea of not guilty to the single charge of sexual assault.
Mace, who has since resigned from the force, is accused of sexually touching a woman in Peterborough in 2019.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the alleged incident happened while Mace was off-duty.
He was bailed to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court for a plea hearing on March 16.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.