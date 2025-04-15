Voyeur photographer sentenced again after more victims come forward

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A professional photographer who was jailed for secretly filming dozens of young women with a camera disguised as an alarm clock has been sentenced for more crimes after further victims came forward to police.

David Glover would film women with the hidden camera as they got changed for photoshoots.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court in 2023 to 20 months in prison after admitting five counts of voyeurism over images of 35 victims who were identified from footage that was seized and viewed by police.

The 51-year-old, of Deeping St James, Lincolnshire, did not admit to a sixth count of voyeurism relating to 72 unidentified victims seen in the footage.

He was warned by a judge at the time of his 2023 sentencing that he could face further court proceedings over any future offences identified.

And that is exactly what happened after further victims saw coverage of the case in the news and contacted police.

Cambridgeshire Police said 64 more women contacted the force and, while officers eliminated most of them, six were identified as further victims of Glover.

The force said the six new victims included a pregnant woman who had had a maternity photoshoot in 2016.

The others were two who were filmed in Essex the same year, another woman filmed between 2012 and 2015, and two other women filmed in Peterborough in 2015 and 2017.

All of the women were filmed while they got changed but were completely unaware of the hidden camera.

Investigations also revealed Glover had sexually assaulted a woman in 2011 at her home in Lincolnshire after being contacted to carry out some photography work.

Police said she did not report it at the time or tell anyone else because she felt it was her fault.

Glover pleaded guilty at a hearing in February to the new charges – six counts of voyeurism and one count of sexual assault – and was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday, police said.

He was given a jail term of one year and three months, suspended for two years, and also a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Its conditions include that he must not offer any woman any photographic, fashion, media, styling, modelling or presentational advice or services.

Glover had worked as a photographer at various studios in Peterborough and around the south of England between 2011 and 2017.

Investigations revealed that during this time he had used the covert alarm clock camera to secretly film 103 women in his own home or the changing rooms of three different studios.

He was found to have stored 970 videos on a removable hard drive.

His crimes first came to light after a client’s partner noticed something strange about the clock in a changing room in 2014.

Detective Constable Pete Wise, who investigated, said: “The lengths Glover went to in order to covertly film women without their consent is sickening.

“I can only imagine how horrified and violated his victims must have felt about being filmed in this way, and how shocking it must have been to see Glover’s 2023 conviction in the news and fearing they might also have been a victim.

“I am glad that, after five years of investigating Glover and gathering all the evidence, including watching more than 900 covert videos and cross-referencing these with women who came forward, Glover has faced further justice for what he did.”