A 66-year-old man is facing trial charged with the murders of a father and son who were shot dead in two villages six miles apart in Cambridgeshire.

The bodies of Gary Dunmore, 57, and Joshua Dunmore, 32, were discovered at properties in The Row, Sutton, and Meridian Close, Bluntisham on 29 March .

Stephen Alderton, of no fixed abode, appeared before Cambridge Crown Court charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm.

Alderton, wearing a grey tracksuit with the sleeves rolled up, spoke only to confirm his identity at the brief hearing.

He listened to proceedings from the secure dock of the court on Monday.

Joshua and Gary Dunmore were found dead in villages six miles apart (Cambridgeshire Police)

The defendant was not asked to enter pleas to the charges and was remanded in custody until 11 May when he is due back at the court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

No application for bail was made.

Judge Mark Bishop set a provisional trial date of 16 October, allowing time for a two-week hearing.

He will be deeply missed and the devastation this has caused will never heal Family statement

The victims’ family paid tribute to the “devoted” father and son in a statement released via Cambridgeshire Police on Friday.

They said: “Josh was a devoted father and a loving uncle.

“He was a wonderful son and brother and leaves behind an extensive group of family and friends. He will be deeply missed and the devastation this has caused will never heal.

Floral tributes left outside the home of Gary Dunmore (PA)

“Gary was the most devoted son, brother, dad and grandad, who gave everything for those he loved.

“He was a gentle and generous person who always put others before himself and he’ll be massively missed by his family and all those who knew and loved him.”

Post-mortem examinations which took place at Peterborough City Hospital on Monday concluded both men died as a result of gunshot wounds.