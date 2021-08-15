Four people have been treated for suspected gunshot injuries after an incident near Regent’s Park in central London on Saturday night.

Scotland Yard said officers were called shortly before 10.10pm to reports of gunshots heard in the vicinity of Clarence Gardens, close to Euston station.

Three women and a man were injured in the suspected shooting. Armed officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

Two women were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital and a man and a woman later arrived at hospital, also with suspected gunshot wounds.

There have been no arrests and the incident is not being treated as terror-related. Police are awaiting an update on the condition of all four.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 7619/14Aug.