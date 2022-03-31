Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others.

Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.

Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder.

Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who Arslan admits causing grievous bodily harm.

In footage released earlier this week, Arslan is seen being forced out of the home of another neighbour Peter Marsden, who he stabbed eight times, before being confronted by off-duty police officers.

The 43-year-old father of three, Matthew Boorman, died after he was stabbed in an incident in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire (PA)

Arslan has admitted the attempted murder of Mr Marsden, causing grievous bodily harm to Mrs Boorman, and a charge of affray.

He had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.

In police bodycam footage shown to the jury and released on Thursday, the 52-year-old can be seen calling officers restraining him on the street “motherf***ers”, adding: “There is a bounty on your head” and “You are next”.

Arslan, who dropped the knife when a “red dot” of a taser was pointed at him”, can be heard asking the arresting officer: “He is dead, isn’t he? I warned you, the police. One year. Look, it happened.”

Arslan is seen being forced out of the home of his neighbour (PA)

He later adds: “I warned them I was going to murder him,” before laughing to himself again.

Arslan is then put into the back of the police car and driven away from the scene.

While he was was being taken into custody following his arrest, he repeated his claims to officers, saying: “I told police I was going to murder him - I murdered him.

“I warned you people were going to die tonight. More people are going to die tonight. There are contracts on their head.

Arslan (left) going to the home of Peter Marsden in Walton Cardiff and being followed by off-duty officer, Sergeant Steve Wilkinson (PA)

“I told you I was going to murder him. I was a sniper in the army and I told him not to mess with me. I killed 50 people in the Kurdish army.”

The prosecution told the court he was motivated by “anger and revenge” after a long-running feud with neighbours that began over a parking dispute.

Arslan in the dock at Bristol Crown Court, where he is accused of the murder of Matthew Boorman (PA)

They had been trying to evict Arslan and had succeeded in getting a civil injunction, the court heard.

The trial continues.