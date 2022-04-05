A man who stabbed his neighbour to death in a parking row has been found guilty of murder.

Can Arslan, 52, killed father-of-three Matthew Boorman outside his home in Walton Cardiff, Gloucestershire, on 5 October last year.

Arslan had been in a “long running dispute” with his neighbours, lawyers told the trial, and small rows over parking and a scratch to a car had escalated to the point where Arslan threatened to kill his victim.

The day before he stabbed Matthew Boorman 27 times on Boorman’s front lawn, Arslan had told the police: “I will murder him”.

Can Arslan (left) denied murder, claiming he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder (PA)

Arslan launched the attack on Mr Boorman, 43, when he made his way to Arslan’s front door on the afternoon of 5 October.

Throughout his trial, Arslan claimed that he should be convicted on a lesser charge of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Two forensic psychiatrists told jurors that he was not psychotic or mentally ill. However, he had been diagnosed with a paranoid, unstable and antisocial personality disorder.

Arslan had said that the voice of his childhood teddy bear told him to kill, but an expert witness told the trial he was “sceptical” of the claim.

The first mention of “voices” in Arslan’s medical records came at 7:33pm on the night of the killing.

Forensic psychologist Dr John Sandford said: “When you get a voice on its own you are always very sceptical, but when you get a voice on its own after a serious offence you are even more sceptical.”

‘It was a horror movie planned out’, lawyers told the trial (PA)

Arslan had also claimed after his arrest that he had taken an overdose, but medics found that he didn’t seem to be on any drugs at the time.

During the trial, lawyers described the scene as like a “horror movie”. Kate Brunner GC cited the words of one of the victim’s colleagues, who was on the phone to him when Arslan attacked.

“She said it was like listening to a ‘totally horrendous horror movie’, and it was a horror movie that was just beginning and this defendant had written the script,” Ms Brunner said.

After killing Mr Boorman, Arslan made a series of threats against other people in the area and attacked another neighbour Peter Marsden.

Matthew Boorman was ‘scared’ of neighbour Arslan months before he was fatally attacked, a court heard (PA)

Can Arslan, 52, had subjected his neighbour Mr Boorman to years of threats, the court heard. Matthew Boorman’s wife had made a statement to the police last May setting out a series of threats that Arslan had made to the couple.

She confided to officers that they were both worried about being murdered. Arslan made counter-allegations and the day before the attack a police officer telephoned him to talk about the complaint he had made.

Arslan told the officer that “he would sort his neighbour out himself”, prosecuting lawyers told the court. “Mr Arslan said he would murder him,” the jury was told.

Arslan will be sentenced on the 9 June, after further information about his mental health condition has been supplied to the judge.

More to follow...