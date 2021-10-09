Teenage girl pushed in canal and sexually assaulted in broad daylight

A manhunt has been launched by police after a teenage girl was pushed into a canal before being sexually assaulted in broad daylight.

The 14-year-old was attacked while out with friends in Dewsbury in West Yorkshire.

A man approached the group before shoving the youngster into the water. As she climbed out, he indecently touched her and another girl before they both managed to run off.

Now West Yorkshire Police have released an e-fit image and a CCTV still picture of the suspect. He is described as Asian and about 20 years old.

Inspector Lee Baragwanath said: "We have been conducting extensive inquiries into this incident since it was reported and are now in a position to release an e-fit of a man we wish to speak with.

"Due to the nature of the incident, this matter was recorded as a sexual offence and we have been speaking with the victims and their parents…

“I would ask anyone who recognises the man pictured or who has any information at all about what took place to contact us.

“You may hold a vital piece of information that will enable us to identify this offender.”

He said he believed the attack on 14 August near the town’s Schofield Bridge was a lone incident and no others had been reported.

Anyone who recognises the man in the pictures, or who has any information is being asked to get in touch with West Yorkshire Police.