Two men charged in £24M cannabis bust at farm raid
This is believed to be one of UK’s largest ever seizures
Two men have been charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis after police recovered an estimated £24 million worth of the drug, in what is believed to be one of the UK's largest ever seizures.
Musa Kala, 35, of Dunbar Drive, Bolton, and Raheem Latif, 27, of Leverhulme Avenue, Bolton, were remanded in custody to appear at Manchester City Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Greater Manchester Police discovered the large quantity of cannabis during a raid on Friday during a raid on Friday at a property in Leigh Tenement Farm in Blackrod, Bolton.
Following the operation, Detective Superintendent Joe Harrop stated: "Our officers uncovered a large-scale and sophisticated illegal operation at the location, housing a significant volume of illegal drugs.
“This seizure marks a major success for our officers – it removes a major source of harm, disrupts criminal networks and helps make neighbourhoods safer.”
