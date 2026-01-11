Two men charged in £24M cannabis bust at farm raid

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two men have been charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis after police recovered an estimated £24 million worth of the drug, in what is believed to be one of the UK's largest ever seizures.

Musa Kala, 35, of Dunbar Drive, Bolton, and Raheem Latif, 27, of Leverhulme Avenue, Bolton, were remanded in custody to appear at Manchester City Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Greater Manchester Police discovered the large quantity of cannabis during a raid on Friday during a raid on Friday at a property in Leigh Tenement Farm in Blackrod, Bolton.

Following the operation, Detective Superintendent Joe Harrop stated: "Our officers uncovered a large-scale and sophisticated illegal operation at the location, housing a significant volume of illegal drugs.

open image in gallery Greater Manchester Police discovered the large quantity during a raid on Friday ( Dave Thompson/PA )

“This seizure marks a major success for our officers – it removes a major source of harm, disrupts criminal networks and helps make neighbourhoods safer.”