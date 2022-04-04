Police issue warning over cannabis sweets after woman, 23, dies in east London
Police have issued a public warning after a woman in east London died after eating a cannabis sweet.
The 23-year-old victim and a friend fell ill after buying the gummies from a dealer in Ilford last month.
Her friend, 21, recovered but the older woman died in hospital on Saturday.
A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and charged with possession with intent to supply Class B synthetic cannabinoid, being concerned in the supply of a synthetic cannabinoid, and possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance.
The force said he was found in possession of a large quantity of cash and what were believed to be edible cannabis products.
More follows...
