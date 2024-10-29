Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Gunman on the run after two men shot in east London

Police are appealing for any information after two men were injured

Albert Toth
Tuesday 29 October 2024 08:33
Thorne Close in Canning Town, east London
Thorne Close in Canning Town, east London (Google)

Police have launched a hunt for a gunman after two men were injured in a shooting in east London on Saturday.

Officers were called to Thorne Close in Canning Town at around 2.05am following reports of the shooting. Arriving on the scene, they found the men, aged 25 and 27, injured.

Both were taken to hospital where they continue to receive medical treatment. One man was in a serious condition after being shot in the back, but is now recovering.

No arrests have been made and a crime scene remains in place. The matter is being investigated by detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

The Met Police have advised residents that additional policing patrols will be present in the area over the coming days.

Detective Inspector Iain Wallace said: “I would like to hear from anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Saturday – who heard or saw anything suspicious – to come forward.

“Two men were shot and it is vital that we identify who is responsible.

“Also, I would ask that you check any dash cam footage to see if you captured the shooting.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in