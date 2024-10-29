Gunman on the run after two men shot in east London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have launched a hunt for a gunman after two men were injured in a shooting in east London on Saturday.

Officers were called to Thorne Close in Canning Town at around 2.05am following reports of the shooting. Arriving on the scene, they found the men, aged 25 and 27, injured.

Both were taken to hospital where they continue to receive medical treatment. One man was in a serious condition after being shot in the back, but is now recovering.

No arrests have been made and a crime scene remains in place. The matter is being investigated by detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

The Met Police have advised residents that additional policing patrols will be present in the area over the coming days.

Detective Inspector Iain Wallace said: “I would like to hear from anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Saturday – who heard or saw anything suspicious – to come forward.

“Two men were shot and it is vital that we identify who is responsible.

“Also, I would ask that you check any dash cam footage to see if you captured the shooting.”