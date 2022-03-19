Coventry crash: Two teenagers killed and two others seriously injured after car hits tree
Two 18-year-olds have died after the car one of them was driving hit a tree in Wyken, Coventry, on Saturday morning.
The pair were found by emergency services in a critical condition but were later declared dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said in a statement.
“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this time,” the force added.
More follows...
