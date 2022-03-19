Two 18-year-olds have died after the car one of them was driving hit a tree in Wyken, Coventry, on Saturday morning.

The pair were found by emergency services in a critical condition before being declared dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this time,” the force added.

Two other boys, both also aged 18, and believed to have been passengers in the car, sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at hospital.

Police were called to the scene, near the roundabout on Burns Road, at around 5.20am.

They later said the junction with Walsgrave Road and Longfellow Road would remain closed for most of the morning, possibly later.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said officers were “working hard to find out how the collision happened”.

“If you were in the area at the time and either saw what happened or have dash cam footage, please get in touch,” he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk, open 8am to midnight, or call 101 at any time.

It is also possible to provide details anonymously, quoting log 638 of 19 March, through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.