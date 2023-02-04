Mother fighting for her life after being hit by car while pushing pram

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car while she was pushing a pram.

The incident, which police have called a hit and run, happened at the junction of North Hyde Lane and Raleigh Road in Southall, west London, at around 12.30pm on Friday.

The woman’s family has been informed

The woman, in her 30s, has been taken to hospital and is in a life-threatening condition though the baby was unharmed, officers said.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the woman is the baby's mother.

Officers from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are now looking for the driver, who failed to stop, and have asked for witnesses or drivers who were in the area at the time with dashcam footage to get in touch.

The woman is fighting for her life in hospital (Google)

Anyone who can assist the police investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 3230/03Feb and anyone with urgent information about the whereabouts of the driver is asked to call 999.