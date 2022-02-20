Woman killed in caravan fire as two men injured and police probe ‘unexplained’ death
Lincolnshire Police will remain at the scene until tomorrow at least
A 61-year-old woman has died following a caravan fire on the Lincolnshire coast, police have said.
A man in his 60s was also in the caravan and has been taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries after the blaze broke out on Poplar Farm in Donna Nook Road, North Somercotes.
A third man, who was not in the same vehicle, suffered an injury to his leg while trying to help.
Lincolnshire Police have launched an investigation into the death of the woman, who has not been identified at this stage, which they are treating as “unexplained”.
The force were alerted to the incident in the village of East Lindsey at 6.21pm last night after five fire crews were dispatched to control the blaze.
Officers have said they will remain on the scene until at least tomorrow.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.