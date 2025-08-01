Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two admit rioting following the deaths of boys in e-bike crash

Jamie Jones, 24, and Lianna Tucker, 19, have admitted rioting in the Ely area of Cardiff in 2023.

George Thompson
Friday 01 August 2025 11:39 BST
Two people have admitted rioting in Ely following the deaths of two people in an e-bike crash (PA)
Two people have admitted rioting in Ely following the deaths of two people in an e-bike crash (PA) (PA Archive)

Two people have admitted rioting following the deaths of two teenagers after an e-bike crash in Cardiff.

Jamie Jones, 24, and Lianna Tucker, 19, pleaded guilty to the charge of riot in the Ely area of Cardiff in 2023.

Unrest followed the deaths of Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, on the evening of May 22 2023 when they crashed on an e-bike minutes after CCTV captured them being followed by a South Wales Police van.

Local people and police at the scene clashed, leading to a riot that lasted several hours – during which time dozens of officers were injured, property was damaged and cars were set alight.

Jones, from the Llanrumney area of Cardiff, and Tucker, from Ely, previously denied the offence, but changed their plea at a hearing before Merthyr Crown Court on Friday.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, released the two people on bail, with sentencing provisionally set for December 22.

More than 40 people have been charged in connection with the incident.

Due to the number of defendants, the court has split the trial into three parts, with the first due to take place on September 22.

